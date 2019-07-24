You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US ups price for investors seeking permanent residency permit

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 9:08 AM

[WASHINGTON] Individuals hoping for an American green card in exchange for making a major US financial investment must now fork over more money under the controversial arrangement, according to a new rule that will be published Wednesday.

Going forward, an investment of US$1.8 million as opposed to US$1 million can earn an interested party the much-coveted permanent residency permit in standard areas, while in rural or high-unemployment areas, the price tag rises from US$500,000 to US$900,000.

The program came under fire earlier this year when the sister of White House advisor Jared Kushner, who is also the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, encouraged wealthy Chinese investors interested in a property owned by her family's company to participate in the EB-5 visa programme, as it is called.

Her presentation on the subject raised concern over potential conflicts of interest and set off a media firestorm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the time, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said: "I've long called for an end to the EB-5 programme."

She added: "It says that visas - and eventual US citizenship - are for sale."

Created in 1990, the programme was meant to stimulate the economy with new jobs and foreign capital.

The Department of Homeland Security said it believes the changes, which will come into effect in November, "will help address inconsistencies between and within states in designating high-unemployment areas."

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, who advocated for the reform, welcomed the measure, which he said cracks down "on a practice that siphons investments away from rural and economically depressed areas that the programme was designed to help."

AFP

Government & Economy

US may have downed two Iranian drones last week: general

US announces antitrust review of Big Tech firms

IMF says Q1 global trade growth slowest since 2012, big downside risk

Big Tech's big earnings week overshadowed by political backlash

Bank of England's Haldane "very cautious" about cutting rates

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

Jul 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MIT, Venture Corp, Sembcorp, Yoma, ISOTeam, MTQ, AA Group

nz_cbd_240859.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents hit 10-year high: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly