US urges citizens to avoid all international travel, return home

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 6:24 AM

The United States on Thursday warned against any international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic and advised citizens to come home if possible.
[WASHINGTON] The United States on Thursday warned against any international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic and advised citizens to come home if possible.

"In countries where commercial departure options remain available, US citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period," the State Department said as it upgraded its travel advisory to the highest level.

"US citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel," it said.

The State Department said the growing number of temporary entry restrictions by governments as well as airline cancellations made smooth travel impossible.

It also said that some US embassies had lower capacity to assist citizens due to departures of personnel over Covid-19.

