US VP Mike Pence tests negative for Covid-19: spokesperson

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 9:05 PM

tl-pence-r-021020.jpg
US Vice-President Mike Pence tested negative Friday for Covid-19, his spokesperson said after President Donald Trump stunned the world by disclosing he has contracted the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Vice-President Mike Pence tested negative Friday for Covid-19, his spokesperson said after President Donald Trump stunned the world by disclosing he has contracted the coronavirus.

"As has been routine for months, Vice-President Pence is tested for Covid-19 every day. This...

