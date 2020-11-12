You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US warns of more China sanctions over Hong Kong moves

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 8:23 AM

rk_hk_121120.jpg
The United States on Wednesday warned of further sanctions against China, which it said "flagrantly violated" Hong Kong's autonomy after the ousting of four pro-democracy lawmakers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday warned of further sanctions against China, which it said "flagrantly violated" Hong Kong's autonomy after the ousting of four pro-democracy lawmakers.

"Beijing's recent actions disqualifying pro-democracy legislators from Hong Kong's Legislative Council leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments," said Robert O'Brien, US national security adviser.

He added that the United States would continue "to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom."

On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of curbing freedoms in Hong Kong while vowing accountability over China's clampdown in the city.

Edwina Lau, head of the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police Force, was among the officials who will be barred from traveling to the United States and whose US-based assets, if any, will be frozen.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Wednesday's statement from the US national security adviser in Donald Trump's outgoing administration came in response to the ousting of four of Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers by the city's pro-Beijing authorities.

Hong Kong's other pro-democracy lawmakers reacted by saying they would all quit in protest, reducing the semi-autonomous city's once-feisty legislature to a gathering of Chinese loyalists.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bahrain's crown prince appointed new prime minister

Greece to offer 50% tax break for returning professionals and "digital migrants"

Brazil, UK discuss potential post-Brexit trade pact

Republicans add another seat in US Senate with Alaska win

Trudeau says Canada won't give in to China pressure to free Huawei's Meng

HK travel bubble to help Singapore aviation take off when time's right

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 08:29 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index open higher on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened higher on Thursday after US high-tech shares rebounded following two days of...

Nov 12, 2020 08:00 AM
Garage

Rainmaking launches network of executives to help maritime startups

CORPORATE innovation firm Rainmaking, under its transport-focused arm, has launched a maritime innovation advisory...

Nov 12, 2020 07:42 AM
Government & Economy

Bahrain's crown prince appointed new prime minister

[MANAMA] Bahrain's crown prince, Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, was appointed prime minister on Wednesday after...

Nov 12, 2020 07:09 AM
Life & Culture

Rare Russian pink diamond sells for US$27m

[GENEVA] A rare pink diamond derived from the biggest raw stone of the colour ever found in Russia was sold for US$...

Nov 12, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

Greece to offer 50% tax break for returning professionals and "digital migrants"

[ATHENS] Greece is preparing a law that will offer a hefty tax incentive to workers who move there from abroad, with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for