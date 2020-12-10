US wholesale inventories revised higher; sales surge

[WASHINGTON] US wholesale inventories increased more than initially estimated in October, suggesting inventory investment could contribute to economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday wholesale inventories surged 1.1 per cent in October, instead of rising 0.9 per cent as estimated last month. Stocks at wholesalers rose 0.9 per cent in September. The component of wholesale inventories that goes into the calculation of gross domestic product jumped 1.3 per cent in October.

Inventories fell 2.2 per cent in October from a year earlier.

Gross domestic product rebounded at a historic 33.1 per cent annualised growth rate in the third quarter, thanks to more than US$3 trillion in government pandemic relief for businesses and workers. That followed a 31.4 per cent rate of contraction in the second quarter, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.

Inventories added to GDP growth last quarter after being a drag for five straight quarters. Growth estimates for the fourth quarter are mostly below a 5 per cent rate because of a resurgence in new Covid-19 cases and the largely expired fiscal stimulus.

Stocks of motor vehicles and parts slipped 0.2 per cent in October after declining 0.4 per cent in September. There were increases in stocks of lumber, electrical equipment, hardware, paper, drugs, groceries and farm products. Motor vehicle inventories fell as did stocks of furniture, petroleum, professional equipment and machinery.

Sales at wholesalers accelerated 1.8 per cent in October after rising 0.4 per cent in September. At October's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.31 months to clear shelves, down from 1.32 months in September.

