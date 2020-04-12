You are here

Home > Government & Economy

V-shaped or U-shaped? Some economists upbeat on virus recovery

Sun, Apr 12, 2020 - 8:50 PM

doc7a445edx7qwqa8lt5wx_doc79zkn2vaot31gisu4nbe.jpg
The coronavirus pandemic has hit like a worldwide hurricane, shutting activity in most economies simultaneously, but some forecasters are more optimistic about the prospects for recovery once the worst has past.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus pandemic has hit like a worldwide hurricane, shutting activity in most economies simultaneously, but some forecasters are more optimistic about the prospects for recovery once the worst has past.

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva has called it the worst crisis since the Great Depression a century ago, and warned the damage could linger.

And yet there are private economists betting on a solid rebound as soon as people can get back to work.

With 1.5 million confirmed cases and 100,000 deaths, the virus has forced economies worldwide to shut down, which in the United States caused 17 million workers to lose their jobs in just three weeks.

Economists at the New York Federal Reserve Bank said the impact is more akin to a natural disaster like a hurricane, rather than a traditional financial or economic crisis.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus: 9 in 10 Singaporeans to receive S$600 each on April 14

"Recessions typically develop gradually over time," researchers Jason Bram and Richard Dietz said in a blog post Friday. "The coronavirus pandemic, in contrast, came on suddenly, hitting the economy at full force in one month."

And like a hurricane, it first hit the travel and tourism industry, they said.

But unlike a natural disaster, the authors said the pandemic has not left physical destruction in its wake, "which may well facilitate a quicker economic recovery."

Karen Dynan, a former US Treasury chief economist, is looking at a 20 per cent drop in the American economy in April and May, leading to an eight per cent contraction for the year.

But Ms Dynan, who helped produce the semi-annual forecast put out by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, is more upbeat about the recovery, projecting a 7.2 per cent US rebound in 2021 year-over-year.

While US officials have expressed hope about a "V-shaped" recovery, with a sharp, rapid return to growth, private economists are more cautious given the uncertainty around the duration and severity of the pandemic.

"We're getting the 'checkmark' not that classic V," Ms Dynan told reporters, referring to the steep decline and gradual recovery.

"We're going to have to proceed slowly, in terms of opening up the economy again. And we're going to have some setbacks," she said, while acknowledging that many of her Peterson colleagues disagree with her more upbeat view.

The IMF's Georgieva warned that, even if the pandemic is contained quickly, with most countries seeing incomes decline the global economy likely will see only a "partial recovery" next year, and "it could get worse."

Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics is less pessimistic about 2020 and less optimistic about 2021, estimating a 5.9 per cent rebound next year.

Even with massive government spending in place, "the employment losses will be traumatic, and the rebound post-virus will be U-shaped with a full recovery taking 12 to 18 months," he said.

With the massive infusions of cash to support large companies and small businesses, the US government's finances will take a hit.

But Treasury data for March released Friday do not yet show that impact yet. Outlays are actually lower than the same month of 2019, and receipts slightly higher.

For the fiscal year-to-date, from October to March, outlays and receipts each hit records of US$2.35 trillion and US$1.6 trillion, respectively.

But, a Treasury official told reporters, "I can say that we will certainly see a significant impact in the April numbers."

Washington pushed the April 15 tax filing deadline back by three months, and the official says daily tax data from the second half of March have already shown a drop off.

AFP

Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 9 in 10 Singaporeans to receive S$600 each on April 14

Hong Kong struggles to inspire more people to join police force

Flight with passengers from virus-infected cruise ship takes off for Australia

Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths

Pandemic hits aid work in sub-Saharan Africa

Covid-19: 699 Singapore citizens, residents evacuated from India

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 12, 2020 08:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway's independent auditor flags going concern issues

BROADWAY Industrial Group's independent auditor has raised doubts about the group's ability to continue as a going...

Apr 12, 2020 05:57 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 9 in 10 Singaporeans to receive S$600 each on April 14

[SINGAPORE] Nine in 10 Singaporeans will receive a one-off payout of S$600 each on Tuesday (April 14), as part of...

Apr 12, 2020 04:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Datapulse: very low occupancy of Seoul hotel to partly hit full-year results

DATAPULSE Technology gave an update on Saturday on the operations of its hotel Travelodge Myeongdong City Hall in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.