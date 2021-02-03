 Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 7:08 AM

nz_Ursula_030246.jpg
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen faces the deepest political crisis of her mandate so far, under intense fire over delayed vaccine deliveries and the bungled roll-out of export controls.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BRUSSELS] EU chief Ursula von der Leyen faces the deepest political crisis of her mandate so far, under intense fire over delayed vaccine deliveries and the bungled roll-out of export controls.

No-one expects the storm to drive her from office - she still has powerful backing in Paris...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden to streamline US immigration, chip away at Trump legacy

Trump 'singularly responsible' for riot, impeachment trial brief claims

Trump aid delay snarled US unemployment systems: study

Another 'Hong Kong 12' lawyer has license revoked

Singapore PMI continues its rise in January to 50.7

Pritam: Is TraceTogether police access worth compromising trust?

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to streamline US immigration, chip away at Trump legacy

[WASHINGTON] US President Joe Biden will sign three more executive orders on immigration on Tuesday as part of a...

Feb 3, 2021 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Trump 'singularly responsible' for riot, impeachment trial brief claims

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump was "singularly responsible" for the deadly US Capitol riot last month and acquitting the...

Feb 3, 2021 07:05 AM
Technology

Alphabet profit rockets, fueled by Google ads

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported that its quarterly profit rocketed some 50 per cent to US...

Feb 3, 2021 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Trump aid delay snarled US unemployment systems: study

[WASHINGTON] The brief expiration of US pandemic unemployment benefits in December left jobless workers waiting for...

Feb 3, 2021 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Another 'Hong Kong 12' lawyer has license revoked

[BEIJING] A second Chinese lawyer involved in defending a Hong Kong democracy activist charged with illegally...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Myanmar's military suspends all flights till April

Corporate digest

Hedge funds will evade short-squeeze enthusiasts

Online shopping should give ARA Logos a lift

Ascendas Reit expects low single-digit rent reversions in FY21

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for