You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vaccine trust growing in Europe, falling elsewhere: survey

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 9:03 AM

nz_vaccine_110955.jpg
Public trust in vaccine safety is slowly growing in Europe even as it dips in parts of Asia and Africa, researchers said on Friday, calling for more investment in health information campaigns for the forthcoming Covid-19 vaccine.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[PARIS] Public trust in vaccine safety is slowly growing in Europe even as it dips in parts of Asia and Africa, researchers said on Friday, calling for more investment in health information campaigns for the forthcoming Covid-19 vaccine.

The largest ever global survey of vaccine confidence, published in the Lancet medical journal, shows clear links between political instability and misinformation and the levels of trust in the safety of medicines.

The World Health Organization lists vaccine hesitancy as one of its top 10 global health threats, and dipping levels of immunisation coverage have seen outbreaks of preventable diseases such as polio and measles in recent years.

The survey of nearly 300,000 respondents shows trust in vaccine safety increasing - with some exceptions - across Europe.

In France, where confidence in vaccines has been consistently low for decades, it shows an increase from 22 per cent to 30 per cent of people strongly agreeing they are safe.

SEE ALSO

Vaccine politics demand more from Big Pharma

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In Britain, confidence in vaccine safety rose from 47 per cent in May 2018 to 52 percent in November 2019.

Poland and Serbia however saw significant declines in public vaccine confidence.

Afghanistan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Nigeria and Pakistan saw "substantial" increases in the number of people strongly disagreeing that vaccines are safe between 2015 and 2019.

In Azerbaijan, public mistrust surged from 2 per cent to 17 per cent in that timeframe.

Authors of the research attributed this "worrying trend" in part to political instability and religious extremism.

Heidi Larson from the London school of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who led the research, said online misinformation was also a significant problem.

"When there is a large drop in vaccination coverage, it is often because there's an unproven vaccine safety scare seeding doubt and distrust," she said.

Prof Larson said that public mistrust in politicians in general also likely played a role.

As the world races to find a vaccine to potentially end the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers warned that governments need to ramp up investment in public information campaigns and as well as distribution infrastructure.

Without this, Daniel Salmon from John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said "there is a risk of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines never reaching their potential due to a continued inability to quickly and effectively respond to public vaccine safety concerns, real or otherwise".

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan firms plan to cut capex by 6.8% this fiscal year: survey

UK denies blocking EU trade talks, says still wants deal

Twitter may remove unverified election result claims

Did Trump disclose secret US nuclear weapon in interview?

Russia, China hackers targeting US presidential campaigns: Microsoft

Succession plans at financial firms part of new accountability guidelines from MAS

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 09:14 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Oxley, AEM, Ossia, Sabana Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Sep 11, 2020 09:00 AM
Transport

Boeing in talks with FAA about new reported 787 production issue

[BENGALURU] Boeing said late on Thursday it was in discussions with US safety regulators about a manufacturing issue...

Sep 11, 2020 08:51 AM
Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto CEO to depart after shareholders demand action over Australia cave blast

[MELBOURNE] Miner Rio Tinto said on Friday its chief executive and two senior executives will step down amid...

Sep 11, 2020 08:24 AM
Government & Economy

Japan firms plan to cut capex by 6.8% this fiscal year: survey

[BENGALURU] Japanese companies plan to slash capital expenditure by 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal year ending...

Sep 11, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open lower on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Friday following slips on Wall Street as investors searched for fresh cues to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

SIA to eliminate 4,300 positions

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

US: Stocks resume downward slide, tech shares tumble

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.