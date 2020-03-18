You are here
Venezuela asks IMF for US$5b aid over coronavirus
[CARACAS] President Nicolas Maduro asked the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday for a US$5 billion loan to help crisis-worn Venezuela cope with the onslaught of the coronavirus.
In a letter to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, Mr Maduro said a US$5 billion loan from the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument "will contribute significantly to strengthening our detection and response systems."
The RFI is a mechanism by which all member countries can get financial assistance without the need to have a full-fledged economic programme in place.
AFP