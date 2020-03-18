You are here

Venezuela asks IMF for US$5b aid over coronavirus

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 7:15 AM

President Nicolas Maduro asked the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday for a US$5 billion loan to help crisis-worn Venezuela cope with the onslaught of the coronavirus.
[CARACAS] President Nicolas Maduro asked the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday for a US$5 billion loan to help crisis-worn Venezuela cope with the onslaught of the coronavirus.

In a letter to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, Mr Maduro said a US$5 billion loan from the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument "will contribute significantly to strengthening our detection and response systems."

The RFI is a mechanism by which all member countries can get financial assistance without the need to have a full-fledged economic programme in place.

