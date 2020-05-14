You are here

Vietnam determined to save British pilot, avoid its first Covid-19 death

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 3:39 PM

Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill novel coronavirus patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier.
[HANOI] Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill novel coronavirus patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier.

Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralised quarantine programme, the South-east Asian country...

