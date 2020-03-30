You are here

Vietnam PM asks major cities to prepare for lockdown to stop virus

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Vietnam's prime minister has asked major cities to prepare for possible lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the South-east Asian country almost reached 200, a government statement said on Monday.
[HANOI] Vietnam's prime minister has asked major cities to prepare for possible lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the South-east Asian country almost reached 200, a government statement said on Monday.

"Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have to review and update plans to battle the virus, and have to stand ready for city lockdown scenarios," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in the statement. 

