You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam retains top leader, shuts Hanoi schools in Covid-19 battle

Nguyen Phu Trong gets exception to serve third term amid virus resurgence
Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210201_KELVIET1_4430184.jpg
Mr Trong's re-election as party general-secretary comes at a five-yearly party congress in Hanoi, where 1,600 party delegates from across Vietnam are concluding eight days of meetings, mostly behind closed doors, to pick a new leadership team.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hanoi

VIETNAM'S ruling Communist Party re-elected its 76-year-old chief Nguyen Phu Trong for a rare third five-year term on Sunday, as the South-east Asian country battled its biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began.

Mr Trong, who emerged on top in a power struggle at the last congress in 2016 and has spearheaded a "blazing furnace" crackdown on corruption in the last five years, was granted an exception to party rules that say people over the age of 65 should retire, cementing his position as one of the country's strongest and longest-serving leaders for decades.

"Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong was elected to be the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, term XIII," the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Mr Trong's re-election as party general secretary came at a five-yearly party congress in Hanoi, where 1,600 party delegates from across Vietnam are concluding eight days of meetings, mostly behind closed doors, to pick a new leadership team, aiming to bolster Vietnam's ongoing economic success - and the legitimacy of the party's rule.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by four "pillars": the chief of its Communist Party, the most powerful post; a president; a prime minister; and the National Assembly chair.

While ascent to the highest levels of Vietnamese politics is governed by party regulations, in reality, the highly secretive process revolves around building consensus and vying for control of the decision-making Politburo. That means exceptions to rules can be granted - especially if consensus on the top candidates cannot be reached.

China's President and ruling Communist Party chief Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Mr Trong on Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Since taking office in 2011, Mr Trong has built up a power base that saw him emerge on top in a showdown with former prime minister Nguyen Tan Dung at the last congress in 2016.

His crackdown on corruption - described by government critics as politically motivated - has seen dozens of high-level officials, including one Politburo member, sentenced to lengthy jail terms.

Mr Trong's re-selection by members of the ruling Communist Party came as Vietnam battles a new Covid-19 outbreak that has infected at least 221 people and spread to at least eight cities and provinces in the country, including the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City and the capital, Hanoi. After the new outbreak was detected, state media reported the congress would end on Monday, a day earlier than planned.

The Ministry of Health reported 14 new Covid-19 infections early on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,781, with 35 deaths.

Authorities in Hanoi announced on Sunday that all schools in the city would close, after locking down several residential areas and a factory in the northern province of Hai Duong, the outbreak's epicentre, since the first cases of community transmission in almost two months were detected there last week. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Even with travel at a standstill, home purchases by foreigners improved after circuit breaker

Britain to formally apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

China's factory recovery slows in Jan as Covid-19 returns

Growing number of UK firms face bankruptcy as lockdown drags

South Korea extends social distance measures after Covid resurgence

UAE opens citizenship to select foreigners to boost economy

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 31, 2021 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has proposed to place up to 470.6 million new shares at S$0.17 apiece to...

Jan 31, 2021 04:23 PM
Real Estate

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

ABOUT 280 of the 300 residential units currently offered at The Reef at King's Dock were sold over the launch...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

US CDC issues sweeping transportation mask mandate effective Feb 1

Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for