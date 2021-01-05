You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam says to buy AstraZeneca vaccine, in talks with other producers

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 1:52 PM

rk_vietnam_040121.jpg
Vietnam has agreed to buy 30 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, the government said on Monday, adding that authorities are also seeking to purchase vaccines from other sources, including Pfizer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HANOI] Vietnam has agreed to buy 30 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, the government said on Monday, adding that authorities are also seeking to purchase vaccines from other sources, including Pfizer.

The South-east Asian country has previously agreed to get...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales decline eases to 1.9% in Nov, boosted by mega sales like Singles' Day

Upcoming decision on Japan virus measures derided as 'too little, too late'

Singapore's electricity demand fell 2 to 4% in 2020 due to Covid-19

Interactions between WEF attendees, locals to be 'managed' as part of virus measures

First NTUC president and prominent unionist Mahmud Awang dies, aged 93

Hong Kong faces an uneven recovery in 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 01:54 PM
Garage

Tokopedia neatly channels Indonesia's potential

[HONG KONG] Tokopedia is in demand. The company last valued at about US$7.5 billion is the number two online...

Jan 5, 2021 01:22 PM
Transport

Qantas reopens ticket sales for international flights from July

[SINGAPORE] Qantas Airways has started taking bookings for international flights from July 1 in a perhaps optimistic...

Jan 5, 2021 01:17 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales decline eases to 1.9% in Nov, boosted by mega sales like Singles' Day

THE decline in Singapore's retail sales eased in November, falling 1.9 per cent year on year, due mainly to multiple...

Jan 5, 2021 01:07 PM
Life & Culture

Pandemic overshadows Japan's New Year tuna auction

[TOKYO] Tokyo's annual New Year tuna auction ended on Tuesday without the usual jaw-dropping bidding war, with the...

Jan 5, 2021 12:53 PM
Real Estate

Freehold Holland Village shophouse up for sale for S$13.5m

A FREEHOLD, two-storey shophouse at Lorong Mambong is up for sale for S$13.5 million, marketing agent Knight Frank...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

Pandemic rains on Spain's glittering Epiphany parades

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB raises TP for Boustead Projects, sees special dividend potential

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for