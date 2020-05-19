You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam targets e-commerce turnover reaching US$35b by 2025

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 11:35 AM

[HANOI] Vietnam is aiming for double-digit annual growth in the turnover of e-commerce over the next five years, forecasting that sales in the sector could be worth US$35 billion by 2025 in the South-east Asian country.

More than half of Vietnam's 96 million people are set to shop online by 2025, according to the government's e-commerce development strategy unveiled late on Monday.

Online shopping in Vietnam has been boosted recently by movement restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak, with online sales rising by up to 20 per cent from the pre-pandemic period, according to state media reports.

Each online shopper is expected to spend an average of US$600 a year by 2025, the government's strategy said, adding that online shopping should account for 10 per cent of Vietnam's total retail sales of goods and services by then.

Turnover in e-commerce was valued at around US$12 billion in 2019, according to media reports.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 11:11 AM
Technology

Sony, Microsoft strike deal on tiny AI chip with huge potential

[TOKYO] Sony and Microsoft have partnered to embed artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into the Japanese...

May 19, 2020 11:09 AM
Consumer

Home Depot, Lowe's primed for historic growth during lockdown

[NEW YORK] So what did Americans do during the lockdown?

May 19, 2020 11:05 AM
Government & Economy

Global economy could take 2 to 3 years to recover from Covid-19: IHS Markit

THE global economy could see an "unusually slow" Covid-19 recovery, taking two to three years before it reaches pre-...

May 19, 2020 10:51 AM
Energy & Commodities

Mitsui considers stake sale in Indonesia’s Paiton Energy

[TOKYO] Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co is considering a sale of its majority stake in PT Paiton Energy, one...

May 19, 2020 10:48 AM
Transport

Delta will add flights to keep planes no more than 60% full as demand rises: sources

[CHICAGO] Delta Air Lines will keep planes no more than 60 per cent full through at least July, adding more flights...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.