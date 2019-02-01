You are here

Vincent Hoong named as judicial commissioner of Supreme Court; Teh Hwee Hwee to succeed as registrar

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 12:51 PM
Supreme Court Registrar Vincent Hoong, 61, will take on the appointment of Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court for a year beginning April 10.
Teh Hwee Hwee, who is currently deputy registrar of the Supreme Court, will succeed Mr Hoong as the registrar of the Supreme Court, effective April 9.
Phang Hsiao Chung, who is currently senior assistant registrar of the Supreme Court, will succeed Ms Teh as deputy registrar.

Mr Hoong is currently the most senior legal service officer. He joined the legal service in 1984, and has more than 34 years of experience in both the judiciary and the legal service.

From April 1984 to August 1997, Mr Hoong held various appointments in the Supreme Court as an assistant registrar and as a Magistrate and District Judge at what was then the Subordinate Courts, the Prime Minister's Office said.

He managed the Singapore Land Registry of the Ministry of Law from September 1997 to May 2001, before being seconded to the Singapore Land Authority as deputy chief executive and chief legal officer, and finally as chief executive from May 2009 to March 2015.

Mr Hoong currently sits on the Singapore Academy of Law’s LawNet Management Committee, and is also a member of the National Heritage Board. He was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2015. 

Ms Teh graduated from the National University of Singapore in 1992 with a Bachelor of Laws, and obtained a Master of Laws from Harvard University in 1996. She began her career in the Singapore Legal Service in November 1992 as one of the first women appointed to the post of an Assistant Registrar of the Supreme Court.

Since then, she has held various other appointments, including in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, before returning to the Supreme Court and assuming the appointment of Senior Assistant Registrar in 2009, and Deputy Registrar in 2012. She was also conferred the Public Administration Medal in 2012.

With a special interest in cross-border commercial dispute resolution, Ms Teh served as the first executive director of the Singapore Mediation Centre when it was set up in 1997, and led the development of the centre during its formative period, the Supreme Court said in a separate media statement on Friday. 

More recently, she was involved in the establishment of the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) launched in 2015, and continues to play a key role in its development as a commercial court of choice in her capacity as SICC's Divisional Registrar.

With the appointment of Mr Hoong as judicial commissioner, the Supreme Court will now have a total of 20 judges (including four judges of appeal and the chief justice), seven judicial commissioners, four senior judges, and 16 international judges.

