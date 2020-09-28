Virus cases in hard-hit Australian state reach lowest in months

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[MELBOURNE] Five million residents in Australia's second biggest city emerged from an almost two-month overnight curfew on Monday as just five new coronavirus cases were recorded in worst-hit Victoria state.
The figure was the lowest daily rise in infections in Victoria since June 12 and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes