Virus cases in hard-hit Australian state reach lowest in months

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 11:19 AM

Five million residents in Australia's second biggest city emerged from an almost two-month overnight curfew on Monday as just five new coronavirus cases were recorded in worst-hit Victoria state.
[MELBOURNE] Five million residents in Australia's second biggest city emerged from an almost two-month overnight curfew on Monday as just five new coronavirus cases were recorded in worst-hit Victoria state.

The figure was the lowest daily rise in infections in Victoria since June 12 and...

