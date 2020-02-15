You are here

Virus outbreak could 'maybe' impact US GDP in Q1: White House economic adviser

Sat, Feb 15, 2020 - 1:04 PM

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak in China could "maybe" knock two- to three-tenths of a per cent off US gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter.
"We're thinking maybe in the first quarter we lose ... two or three-tenths of one per cent of GDP," the National Economic Council director said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

