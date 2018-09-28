You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Wall St rallies on Fed rate hike before pulling back on Powell-Trump spat

Fri, Sep 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20180928_RCHIKE_3575643.jpg
Stocks initially rallied after the Fed's statement and the Dow rose more than 100 points. But by the end of Fed chief Jerome Powell's press conference, the index was down over 100 points.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

THERE were hardly any surprises when the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, but the reality of rising rates still weighed on US stocks.

Subsequent press conferences from Fed chairman Jerome Powell and US President Donald Trump represented the closest thing the central-

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_AsiaStock_280918_3.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asian markets dip on Fed's 8th hike since 2015

BP_LogoCollage_280918_1.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH to make joint offer for M1; Keppel to privatise Keppel T&T

BP_StarhubM1_280918_9.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: StarHub surges 6.2% on M1 general offer

Most Read

1 Argentina on strike as central bank chief resigns over 'IMF disagreement'
2 SPH, Keppel said to mull buyout of S$1.51b Singapore telco M1
3 Keppel, SPH to make S$2.06 per share offer for rest of M1
4 Keppel Corp, SPH could bid for M1: Bloomberg
5 Hot stock: StarHub jumps 6.8% on M1 general offer
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_condo_280918_69.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices rise 0.5% in August

BP-LOGOcollage-280918.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: M1, Keppel T&T shares soar after takeover bids announced

BP_Keppel_280918_49.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: A-Smart, Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, SPH, M1, Straits Trading

BP__Singtel_280918_62.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel to carry all of Discovery's Singapore channels, after StarHub drops content provider

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening