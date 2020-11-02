In some ways, the stock market is treating Mr Biden as the incumbent. Compared to the "bull in a China shop" impulsiveness of Mr Trump, Mr Biden represents decades of status quo.

WALL Street is learning to love Joe Biden, higher taxes and all. After the last potential turning point in the presidential race - the second and final debate last Thursday - the former vice-president is still the odds-on favourite to unseat President Donald Trump after the election on Nov 3.

The president himself has warned that Mr Biden's vows to increase taxes and tighten regulations would be catastrophic for the economy.

It is certainly hard to imagine a president with more "pro-market" policies than Mr Trump, who watches the levels on the Dow Jones Industrial Average more intently than most Wall Street strategists.

So it has been a bit of a surprise that the stock market has risen steadily alongside Mr Biden's victory prospects.

"Conventional wisdom suggests a Democratic win would be negative for markets due to higher taxes, more regulation, and higher spending amongst other things, but there's nothing conventional this time around," said Nigel Green, chief executive of financial consultancy the deVere Group, in a note to clients.

The diminishing effect on earnings from his pledges to raise taxes on the rich and enforce more environmental regulations are easier for investors to discount than Mr Trump's mercurial policy decisions.

Markets were frequently jolted by Mr Trump's decisions to open an unexpected trade war with China, for example, not to mention his tweets.

There are also some sectors that stand to gain from Mr Biden's promises, and these stocks are already on the move.

Among the unexpected Biden stocks are health-insurance companies, which are threatened by Mr Trump's steady progress in dismantling the Affordable Care Act that came into force during his predecessor Barack Obama's administration.

"Biden said it at the last debate: 'I had to fight to get to be the candidate with my stance regarding private healthcare,'" said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Mr Biden's promises of maintaining the existing order of the health-care system contrasted with those of rival senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during the primary season.

"UnitedHealth, which is a bellwether for managed care, came under tremendous pressure during the primary season, when it looked as if Warren or Sanders could conceivably win the nomination," said Ms Krosby.

Investors are also "piling into renewables, industrials and other sectors that could benefit from Joe Biden sweeping into power on a 'blue wave' victory," said Mr Green.

NextEra Energy, one of the US's largest renewable-energy producers, has gained significantly in recent months, sitting on the other side of the seesaw to oil giants such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, reflecting Mr Biden's pledge - made most starkly at the final debate - to gradually move the US away from fossil fuels.

It has gotten to the point that investors watch a certain solar-energy exchange-traded fund as "the new gauge as to whether or not he's going to win," said Ms Krosby of Prudential Financial.

Mr Biden has promised to support businesses that are hard hit by the pandemic, and he is expected to push a long-mooted infrastructure-spending spree. Infrastructure suppliers such as machinery maker Caterpillar, and hard-hit niches like airlines are gaining based on these promises of support.

A Biden victory is not completely priced in, however. The price of insuring against volatility, as measured by the CBOE volatility index, and derivatives based on that index, is currently expensive and it's even pricier to buy the market insurance for the week of the elections.

"I don't think anybody in their right mind thinks we are going to have a winner declared on election day," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "All the mail-in votes, they have never existed to this level."

The most volatile market - and social - outcome, of course, is a scenario where Mr Trump contests a likely Biden victory, something that he has threatened to do more than once.

