Water demand to nearly double over next 30 years: PM Lee

Singapore
SINGAPORE currently consumes 430 million gallons of water per day, and water demand is expected to almost double in the next 30 years, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday.
Speaking at the official opening of Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant, he said local...
