WEF meeting in Singapore moved from late May to August

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 11:37 PM
THE World Economic Forum (WEF) special annual meeting in Singapore will now take place from Aug 17 to 20, several months after it was to have been held from May 25 to 28.

The move is in light of global travel restrictions and the international challenges in combating the virus at this...

