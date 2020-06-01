You are here

Home > Government & Economy

West Bank poor may double over pandemic: World Bank

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 2:52 PM

file7atfoe6bq3r1bn2oreps.jpg
Poverty in the occupied West Bank may double as Palestinians are slammed by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[JERUSALEM] Poverty in the occupied West Bank may double as Palestinians are slammed by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned on Monday.

The Palestinian territories have seen low infection rates after acting quickly to curtail the spread of COVID-19, with three deaths out of 450 cases registered among some five million residents in Gaza and the West Bank.

But the Palestinian Authority's financial situation is "expected to become increasingly difficult" due to loss of income and increased spending on healthcare and other areas, the World Bank said in a report.

The fallout is expected to see the number of households living below the poverty line increase this year from 14 to 30 per cent in the West Bank, largely due to Palestinians being unable to cross into Israel for work.

The PA last week announced an end to the lockdown it had imposed in early March across the West Bank after an outbreak of the Covid-19 illness in the biblical city of Bethlehem.

SEE ALSO

Infrastructure Asia, World Bank and SMU launch infrastructure capability programme

The easing allowed more than 63,000 Palestinians to pass through checkpoints for work on Sunday, according to the Israeli military branch handling civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The borders of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, which has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007, remain closed to all but a few returning Gazans, who are quarantined on arrival.

The poverty rate was already 53 per cent in Gaza before the pandemic and the World Bank forecast it would jump to 64 per cent this year.

Overall, the Palestinian economy is set to shrink between 7.6 and 11 per cent, the global body said, a severe downturn after one percent growth in 2019.

Despite the PA taking steps to manage the economic blow brought by coronavirus, the World Bank said its financial gap "could increase alarmingly" from US$800 million last year to US$1.5 billion this year.

"At this point, it is not possible to say how long it will take for the economy to recover from the current containment measures," the bank said.

The report recommended investing in mobile networks to boost the economy.

Palestinians rely on 2G and 3G mobile data networks in Gaza and the West Bank respectively, while some countries are already adopting 5G.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore looks to rely less on foreign workers after pandemic

Russia, after approving Japanese Covid-19 drug, to roll out 'game changer' next week

Debates rage in Britain as some children go back to school

Philippines capital comes back to life although virus threat lingers

Japan Parliament to debate 2nd extra budget for pandemic relief next week

Facebook slams 'severe' Singapore misinformation law

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 03:11 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore looks to rely less on foreign workers after pandemic

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will have to find ways to rely less on foreign workers and accelerate automation of some tasks...

Jun 1, 2020 03:10 PM
Banking & Finance

Hurricanes may cause more pain for pandemic-hit insurers

[LONDON] The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on Monday could signal more steep losses for insurers...

Jun 1, 2020 03:09 PM
Life & Culture

Coronavirus turns a Spanish sea delicacy back into daily fare

[LLANÇÀ, Spain] With an intensity of flavor to match their color, the big, bright-red prawns caught off Spain's...

Jun 1, 2020 02:58 PM
Government & Economy

Russia, after approving Japanese Covid-19 drug, to roll out 'game changer' next week

[MOSCOW] Russia will start administering its first approved antiviral drug to treat coronavirus patients next week,...

Jun 1, 2020 02:58 PM
Consumer

S Korea's Celltrion aims to start in-human COVID-19 drug trial in July

[SEOUL] South Korea's Celltrion Inc said on Monday its experimental treatment of COVID-19 demonstrated an up to 100-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.