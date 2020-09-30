You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Westgate, 313@somerset and Ang Mo Kio Hub among places visited by Covid-19 patients

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 3:55 PM
UPDATED Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 11:57 PM

dw-moh1-200930.jpg
There were 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,765.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

[SINGAPORE] Westgate shopping mall in Jurong, 313 @ somerset and Ang Mo Kio Hub are among new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (Sept 30).

The ministry provides the list of places that patients visited for at...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Snowden ordered by judge to surrender book profits to US government

US economy contracts at 31.4% in Q2

US firms added 749,000 jobs in September

ECB to consider inflation overshoot in echo of Fed strategy

Singapore to unilaterally lift border restrictions for visitors from Australia and Vietnam from Oct 8

Philippine government seeks 540b peso budget support from central bank

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Snowden ordered by judge to surrender book profits to US government

[WASHINGTON] A federal judge in Virginia ordered the whistle-blower Edward Snowden to relinquish US$4.2 million in...

Sep 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Technology

TikTok will be shut down if Oracle deal fails to meet US security needs

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said if Oracle's deal for TikTok cannot be closed with terms that...

Sep 30, 2020 11:49 PM
Real Estate

Home sales contracts hit record as low mortgage rates fuel housing rally

[WASHINGTON] US pending home sales rose more than expected in August, reaching the highest level on record as low...

Sep 30, 2020 11:45 PM
Banking & Finance

BlackRock, Aberdeen push for more women executives in Australia

[SYDNEY] Investment firms managing more than US$712 billion are calling on Australia's biggest companies to appoint...

Sep 30, 2020 11:41 PM
Companies & Markets

SunMoon posts net loss in Q1

SUNMOON Food Company on Wednesday sank into the red with a net loss of S$122,000 for the first quarter ended June 30...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.