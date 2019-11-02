WhatsApp message promising workers S$6,500 is fake: Ministry of Manpower

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued a scam alert to the public on Thursday, debunking a fake WhatsApp message that was circulated in the ministry's name.

The message contained false information that employees who worked between 1965 and 2019 could claim S$6,500 from MOM as an employment benefit.

The message also contains a link to a fake website - http:// witbenefits.top/ mom/ - which has since been taken down.

MOM advised the public to use the official MOM website for all information and transactions pertaining to the ministry.

The ministry also advised the public on tips to identify and report fake websites, phone calls and e-mails, which can be found here.

"We will continue to monitor for fake MOM websites and work to bring them down. We also remain committed to keeping the official MOM website unaffected and your data safe," the ministry said.

