You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Whistleblower reveals 'grave breaches' in White House security clearances

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 6:48 AM

lwx_Elijah Cummings_020419_13.jpg
House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a letter Monday that White House security official Tricia Newbold detailed to his panel "grave breaches of national security at the highest levels of the Trump Administration."
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Some 25 White House officials including top advisors of President Donald Trump were given security clearances despite staff recommendations against it, a whistleblower has told Congress.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a letter Monday that White House security official Tricia Newbold detailed to his panel "grave breaches of national security at the highest levels of the Trump Administration."

None of the 25 were named, but in his letter, addressed to White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Mr Cummings requested information relating to clearances for National Security Advisor John Bolton, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Trump daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and several other top security officials.

He also said he would subpoena Carl Kline, Mr Newbold's former superior at the White House Personnel Security Office, to testify to the committee on the clearances, along with other officials.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Newbold told the committee that the Personnel Security Office recommended against security clearances - which allow access to top secret materials - for the 25, Mr Cummings said.

Two of them were top-level officials in national security.

Ms Newbold told the committee that the recommendations for denial were for serious questions involving foreign influence, conflicts of interest, personal conduct issues, financial problems, drug use, and criminal acts.

But the 18-year veteran of the White House said they were pressured to change their recommendations and overruled by Mr Kline and higher-ups.

And when she pressed the issues, Mr Kline and others retaliated against her, she said, including suspending her without pay for two weeks in early February.

"I would not be doing a service to myself, my country, or my children if I sat back knowing that the issues that we have could impact national security," Ms Newbold told the committee.

"I want it known that this is a systematic... issue," she said.

INTERIM CLEARANCES QUESTIONED 

Questions about security clearances have been raised ever since Mr Trump took office on January 20, 2017.

Mr Flynn was forced out of the White House within weeks after questions were raised about his private discussions with Russia's US ambassador, as well as other foreign business dealings.

Mr Kushner, who with his wife were made top presidential advisors, also raised warning lights due to his overseas business ties and a looming debt problem that was a potential conflict of interest.

Last year the White House was also questioned about the security clearance granted to Trump aide Rob Porter despite domestic abuse allegations from two ex-wives.

In testimony to the committee, Ms Newbold described the Trump White House as far more lax on security issues that previous presidents she had worked for.

An abnormally large number of staffers had interim security clearances for long periods, including several for the highest level of secrecy classification that granted them access to "sensitive compartmented information," or SCI.

Other government agencies, she said, questioned why the White House had so many individuals with interim SCI clearances.

A number of those individuals, she told the committee, eventually were denied permanent clearances, including two high-level officials. But in the meantime they had gained access to some of the most restricted intelligence the government has.

AFP

Government & Economy

Pakistan ordered journalist probe over Khashoggi death pics: RSF

Millions without water as Venezuela crisis deepens

Taxpayers cannot bail out Hyflux investors: Masagos

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

PMET job cuts mostly in sectors going through restructuring

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
2 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
3 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer; owes 1.9b yuan in loans

Must Read

BT_20190402_ABHYFLUX2_3740306.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers cannot bail out Hyflux investors: Masagos

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Core Central Region_020419_4.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Real Estate

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening