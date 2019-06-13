You are here

White House says it will meet two-year deadline for Huawei ban for contractors

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 8:44 AM

The White House Office of Management and Budget has told the US Congress it will now meet a two-year deadline to ban federal contracts with companies that do business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei, part of a defence law passed last year.
"Congress has made it clear in recent days the importance of implementing the law within the two years provided, and we will," Russ Vought, the acting director of OMB, said in a letter to Senator James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"Congress has made it clear in recent days the importance of implementing the law within the two years provided, and we will," Russ Vought, the acting director of OMB, said in a letter to Senator James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

