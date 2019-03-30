You are here

Home > Government & Economy

White House wants Fed to cut rates: advisor

Sat, Mar 30, 2019 - 6:41 AM

doc74p24c0denq10pu9v3de_doc74f7yq6lr611epfgw3l0.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Friday urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to protect the US economy.

Mr Kudlow told CNBC that it was necessary to reduce rates as a "protective measure," after earlier being quoted by Axios as saying the Fed should "immediately" cut rates by half a percentage point.

"We just don't want that threat" of higher rates, the advisor said, adding that this reflects President Donald Trump's view.

"There is no inflation out there, so I think the Fed's actions were probably overdone," he said, referring to its decision to raise rates four times in 2018, with the last and most controversial increase coming in December.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Referring to the slowdown in the global economy that could threaten US growth, Mr Kudlow referred to the "eurozone, virtually in a recession. China, very, very very soft as we negotiate our trade. Troubles in Latin America."

"We don't want to threaten this great recovery," he said.

"We are, as everyone else in the world, aware of some of these external threats from around the world," he said, adding that Mr Trump also wants the Fed to stop cutting its Treasury bill portfolio.

The advocacy of a sharp rate cut echoes the position of Stephen Moore, a conservative economist whom Mr Trump has tapped to join the Fed.

Most economists and institutions - with the exception of the White House - predict a slump in US growth both this year and in 2020.

The Fed recently reduced its growth projection to 2.1 per cent for 2019 and 1.9 per cent for next year, but the Trump administration says the economy will grow by 3.2 per cent this year.

The Fed's Monetary Committee left rates unchanged last week and gave up its plans for increases to the cost of credit for this year.

AFP

Government & Economy

Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006

China, US scramble to scrutinise details of agreement to end trade war

Yellen sees no US recession, so Fed won't cut rates in 2019

PSA, JTC to get new chairmen on Monday

New waterfront lifestyle area to open in Sentosa

US pending home sales fell by more than expected in Feb

Editor's Choice

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

BP_Eddy Lee_300319_3.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Garage

Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave

BP_Tuaspring_300319_4.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB gives Hyflux's Tuaspring till April 30 to cure defaults

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
3 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
4 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Renewal for Bayshore, Dakota Crescent, Farrer Park; Farrer Park to retain heritage

Must Read

BT_20190330_PG1COVERNEW_3738154.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Brunch

Beyond the core: Singapore's office decentralisation

BT_20190330_JLLEND30_3738500.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006

BT_20190330_GRAB_3738833.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab aims to double workforce to 3,000 by 2020

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening