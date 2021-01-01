You are here

WHO emergency Covid-19 vaccine listing aims to lift access in poor countries

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 7:05 AM

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday listed Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, in a move seeking to speed access in the developing world.
[ZURICH] The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday listed Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, in a move seeking to speed access in the developing world.

The United Nations health agency said it will work with regional partners to tell national health...

