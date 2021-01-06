You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WHO experts to wade into tricky territory in hunt for virus origins

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 6:49 AM

nz_who_060127.jpg
A year after the outbreak started, WHO experts are due in China for a highly politicised visit to explore the origins of the coronavirus, in a trip trailed by accusations of cover-ups, conspiracy and fears of a whitewash.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] A year after the outbreak started, WHO experts are due in China for a highly politicised visit to explore the origins of the coronavirus, in a trip trailed by accusations of cover-ups, conspiracy and fears of a whitewash.

The WHO says China has granted permission for a visit by...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Facing slow vaccine rollout, scientists weigh new tactics

Singapore on track with efficient, clean power as demand recovers

WEF event to have measures in place to limit contact with locals

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

Economists look to growth in Singapore retail sales by Q1 2021

UK offers £4.6b package for firms hit by lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Facing slow vaccine rollout, scientists weigh new tactics

[WASHINGTON] Should Covid-19 boosters be delayed? Could the dose levels be reduced, and would mixing and matching...

Jan 6, 2021 06:51 AM
Life & Culture

Grammy awards postponed over Covid-19: US media

[NEW YORK] The Grammy awards celebrating music slated for January 31 in Los Angeles have been postponed due to Covid...

Jan 6, 2021 06:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices jump 5% on Opec+ output talks, Iran tension

[NEW YORK] Oil prices climbed nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday after news that Saudi Arabia will make voluntary cuts to...

Jan 6, 2021 06:41 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks slip as defensives weigh, UK shrugs off latest lockdown

[BENGALURU] European stocks slipped on Tuesday as losses in defensive sectors offset gains in oil and retail stocks...

Jan 6, 2021 06:39 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks gain on better economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks advanced on Tuesday following better-than-expected US economic data as markets...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for