WHO probes possible coronavirus link to rare disease in children

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 9:32 AM

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday it was studying a possible link between Covid-19 and a rare inflammatory illness that has sickened and killed children in Europe and the US.
[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday it was studying a possible link between Covid-19 and a rare inflammatory illness that has sickened and killed children in Europe and the US.

In recent weeks, several countries have reported cases of children affected by an...

