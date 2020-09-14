You are here

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 6:51 AM

rk_india_140920.jpg
India reported 94,372 new cases, followed by the United States with 45,523 new infections and Brazil with 43,718.
PHOTO: AFP

[CHICAGO] The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agency's website. Deaths rose by 5,537 to a...

