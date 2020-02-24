You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WHO says no longer uses 'pandemic' category, but virus still emergency

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 4:34 PM

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) no longer has a process for declaring a pandemic, but the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak remains an international emergency, a spokesman said on Monday.

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea, although China relaxed restrictions on movement in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.

The Geneva-based agency declared the H1N1 swine flu outbreak a pandemic in 2009, which turned out to be mild, leading to some criticism after pharmaceutical companies rushed development of vaccines and drugs.

WHO declared the novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December a public health emergency of international concern, known as a PHEIC, on Jan 30. It was aimed at helping countries with weaker health systems shore up their defences.

Since then the virus has spread, with more than 77,000 known infections in China, including 2,445 deaths, and 1,769 cases and 17 deaths in 28 other countries, the latest WHO figures show. South Korea, Japan and Italy are experiencing large outbreaks.

SEE ALSO

Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected

"There is no official category (for a pandemic)," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said.

"WHO does not use the old phasing system that some people may be familiar with from 2009. Under the IHR (International Health Regulations), WHO has declared a public health emergency of international concern."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told reporters on Friday: "I would like to assure you we are following this virus 24/7 round the clock... As we speak our situation is that we are still in a phase where containment is possible with a narrowing window of opportunity." 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected

Wuhan scraps easing of quarantine hours after announcing it

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India

Kuwait, Bahrain announce first coronavirus cases

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to King

Anwar hails 'good meeting' with Mahathir amid Malaysia rumours

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected

[KABUL] Afghanistan on Monday identified the country's first case of coronavirus as reported cases outside China...

Feb 24, 2020 04:15 PM
Consumer

Primark owner warns coronavirus threatens clothing supplies

[LONDON] Primark owner Associated British Foods warned on Monday there was a risk of supply shortages on some lines...

Feb 24, 2020 04:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

S Korea's thirst for US crude to keep growing in 2020

[SEOUL] South Korea is on track to overtake Canada as the top buyer of US crude oil in 2020 as a mix of steep price...

Feb 24, 2020 04:08 PM
Government & Economy

Wuhan scraps easing of quarantine hours after announcing it

[BEIJING] Authorities in Wuhan on Monday reversed a decision that would have...

Feb 24, 2020 03:57 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks slumped nearly 4 per cent and the won slid on Monday, as the unabating spread of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly