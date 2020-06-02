You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WHO seeks good ties with US despite Trump's exit move

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 12:16 AM

doc7atvoz7jnozm4c4a9t_doc7amnrgk3ulgob2r24n6.jpg
World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised on Monday the United States' "immense" contribution to global health and urged a continuation of good ties despite President Donald Trump's move to quit the UN body.
PHOTO: AFP

[GENEVA] World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised on Monday the United States' "immense" contribution to global health and urged a continuation of good ties despite President Donald Trump's move to quit the UN body.

He said US involvement with the organisation had made a "great difference" over the decades and "it is WHO's wish for this collaboration to continue".

Mr Trump said on Friday he would cut ties with the WHO, accusing it of becoming a puppet of China during the global coronavirus crisis.

Asked about health risks during protests in the United States, another WHO official, epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, told the same briefing that close contact could heighten the risk of spreading the Covid-19 disease.

REUTERS, AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US manufacturing stabilising at depressed level, ISM data show

Moon tells Trump he would accept invitation to G7 summit

China tells state firms to halt purchases of major US farm products: sources

Govt to build 11 dorms in next 2 years for 100,000 workers; temporary spaces for 60,000 workers

40,000 migrant workers cleared of Covid-19 to resume working, 8 sites picked for new 'quick build dorms'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 12:04 AM
Life & Culture

Music industry pledges anti-racist 'Black Out Tuesday'

[NEW YORK] Major music industry labels are pledging to halt business Tuesday, in solidarity with anti-racist...

Jun 1, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing stabilising at depressed level, ISM data show

[WASHINGTON] A closely watched measure of US manufacturing rose in May for the first time in four months, suggesting...

Jun 1, 2020 11:02 PM
Consumer

Gilead remdesivir results mixed in moderate Covid-19 patients

[CALIFORNIA] Gilead Sciences said on Monday its antiviral drug remdesivir had mixed results in a late stage study of...

Jun 1, 2020 10:44 PM
Government & Economy

Moon tells Trump he would accept invitation to G7 summit

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae-in told US President Donald Trump on Monday that he would willingly accept...

Jun 1, 2020 10:22 PM
Consumer

US awards new US$628m contract to boost output of potential Covid-19 vaccine

[WASHINGTON] The US government on Monday entered into a US$628 million contract with drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.