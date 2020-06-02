WHO seeks good ties with US despite Trump's exit move

World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised on Monday the United States' "immense" contribution to global health and urged a continuation of good ties despite President Donald Trump's move to quit the UN body.

He said US involvement with the organisation had made a "great difference" over the decades and "it is WHO's wish for this collaboration to continue".

Mr Trump said on Friday he would cut ties with the WHO, accusing it of becoming a puppet of China during the global coronavirus crisis.

Asked about health risks during protests in the United States, another WHO official, epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, told the same briefing that close contact could heighten the risk of spreading the Covid-19 disease.

REUTERS, AFP