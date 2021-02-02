 WHO slams critics of Covid-19 origins probe, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

WHO slams critics of Covid-19 origins probe

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 7:13 AM

The World Health Organization on Monday blasted critics of its investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and challenged those claiming to know better to come forward with the smoking gun.
[GENEVA] The World Health Organization on Monday blasted critics of its investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and challenged those claiming to know better to come forward with the smoking gun.

A WHO investigative team is in Wuhan, China - where the first cases were...

