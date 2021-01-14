You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WHO team arrives in Wuhan to probe Covid-19 origins

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 4:27 PM

[WUHAN] An international team of scientists led by the World Health Organization arrived on Thursday in China's central city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus that sparked the pandemic.

The group arrived late in the morning on a budget airline from Singapore and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

45 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 44 imported and one in the community

BOJ sticks to upbeat view on regional Japan despite curbs to combat pandemic

Australia calls out Google for 'experiment' blocking some news sites

Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

US stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

Hong Kong national security police make 11 new arrests

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 04:32 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Thursday as traders await Joe Biden's proposals on another huge...

Jan 14, 2021 04:15 PM
Transport

Subaru to cut output at plants in Japan, US due to global chip shortage

[TOKYO] Japanese automaker Subaru said on Thursday it would cut output this month by "several thousand" vehicles at...

Jan 14, 2021 03:50 PM
Government & Economy

45 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 44 imported and one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 45 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Jan 14) , taking Singapore's total to...

Jan 14, 2021 03:39 PM
Garage

Next Billion Venture appoints SeedPlus' partner to South-east Asia team

NEXT Billion Ventures (NBV), a US-based venture capital firm (VC) focused on global emerging markets, has appointed...

Jan 14, 2021 03:34 PM
Real Estate

Courts Singapore to open new flagship store at The Heeren in place of Robinsons

COURTS Singapore on Thursday revealed plans to open a new flagship store spanning six storeys of The Heeren's retail...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

Sumitomo to close Singapore crude, fuel oil trading desk at end-March

Stocks to watch: SPH Reit, HC Surgical, Aspen, GL, GKE Corp, Keppel DC Reit

Singapore's Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Wave of regional buyers expected to land on Sentosa Cove

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for