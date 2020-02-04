You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WHO working on recommendations for resuming flights to China

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 9:02 PM

doc7956iiwb7s4j6uezcy9_doc7956jm8gb2g1667951uq.jpg
Sylvie Briand, WHO director of global hazard preparedness, also said that people infected with the coronavirus should wear masks, but that for other people without signs of the disease, "the masks will not necessarily protect them 100 per cent".
REUTERS

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation (WHO) is having a teleconference this week with travel and tourism industry representatives to work on recommendations on protecting their crews so they can resume flights to China, a senior WHO official said on Tuesday.

Sylvie Briand, WHO director of global hazard preparedness, also said that people infected with the coronavirus should wear masks, but that for other people without signs of the disease, "the masks will not necessarily protect them 100 per cent". Frequent hand-washing and other hygiene measures were required, she said.

The outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and has spread within the country and abroad, does not constitute a pandemic, but an epidemic with "multiple foci", she said.

So far 19 countries had formally notified the UN agency of measures or restrictions taken in connection with the outbreak and the WHO was seeking clarifications on their justifications, Briand said, without giving details.

"Crews for those companies are really scared of being infected, when in flight they have really close contact with passengers, they feel at risk," Briand told a Geneva news conference.

SEE ALSO

Asia: Markets welcome WHO virus declaration

"That is why we need to define with those companies specific recommendations so their staff feel secure, feel protected as well so they can resume flying to China," she said.

Briand added: "I cannot guarantee they will resume the flights."

WHO was working with countries and also hoped for a "realignment" among countries policies regarding evacuations of their nationals from China, she said.

The virus has remained "quite a stable virus", she said.

Chinese authorities had earlier reported a record daily jump in deaths of 64 to 425.

People with severe infections or who die are mainly people with underlying conditions, such as cancer, diabetes or suppressed immune systems, or the elderly, Ms Briand said.

Asked why there have only between one death recorded abroad so far, in the Philippines, among some 153 cases, she said people travelling were probably not old with chronic disease, but younger people and people in good health.

Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Tech staff optimistic about Singapore’s prospects: SGInnovate study

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Coronavirus: Singapore reports first cases of local transmission

Macau asks casinos to suspend operations to curb coronavirus spread

Chinese cities locked down far from coronavirus epicentre

China opens coronavirus hospital built from scratch in under two weeks

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 07:52 PM
Government & Economy

Tech staff optimistic about Singapore’s prospects: SGInnovate study

TECH employees in Singapore are optimistic about their prospects here as they believe the Republic's science and...

Feb 4, 2020 07:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Hwa Hong posts higher Q4 earnings of S$2.1m, proposes dividend

PROPERTY company Hwa Hong Corporation on Tuesday saw fourth-quarter earnings rise to S$2.1 million from S$84,000, on...

Feb 4, 2020 07:22 PM
Companies & Markets

CSE Global secures S$230m worth of new orders in Q4 2019

CSE Global on Tuesday said its business units secured a total of S$230 million worth of new orders for the fourth...

Feb 4, 2020 07:11 PM
Companies & Markets

Batam project partner sues Rich Capital, other parties

RICH Capital and other parties are being sued by Karya Indo Batam (KIB) on grounds including conspiracy and project...

Feb 4, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly