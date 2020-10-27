Why the US election matters to Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
WHETHER Americans vote red or blue by November 3, to many observers at least one thing is clear: the end of the US-China trade war is nowhere in sight.
DBS chief economist Taimur Baig said: "Once tariffs go up, it is very difficult to bring them down (because the US) will...
