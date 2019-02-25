You are here

Home > Government & Economy

With eye on election, Modi begins distributing cash to farmers

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an income support programme for small farmers in a bid to woo a key voter base ahead of the general election due by May.

The government started distributing the first instalment of 2,000 rupees (S$37.9) to farmers who hold as much as 2 hectares of land. Under the programme, it proposes spending 200 billion rupees this fiscal year ending March and 750 billion rupees in the next.

"Our government is making efforts in all honesty to ensure farmers have all the required resources to help them double their income by 2022," Mr Modi said at a rally in the town of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The populist move was first announced in the national budget earlier this month and comes just after the main opposition Congress party promised an income-guarantee programme for the poor if voted back to power. It may help Mr Modi in his re-election bid and ease the heat on his Bharatiya Janata Party, which lost control of three key states to Congress in December as the latter pledged to waive farmers' loans.

According to the budget proposal, eligible farmers will get a total of 6,000 rupees every year in three equal instalments. The programme was effective from Dec 1, 2018 and will be funded by the federal government. It will benefit about 120 million small farmers.

The income support move comes as crop prices fall and fertiliser costs increase. Rural unemployment is rising, irrigation programmes are inadequate and insuring against crop failure is a cumbersome process mired in red tape. As a result, farmers have increasingly turned to loans.

Thousands commit suicide every year due to crop failures and high debt. The latest government figures show farmer suicides surged 42 per cent to about 8,000 in 2015, when some 4,600 agricultural laborers also took their own lives. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

F&B industry fears looming 'correction'

Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Bond traders brace for March madness as US debt cap returns

China deleveraging is dead as US$34t debt habit roars back

Indonesia asks India to cut palm oil tariffs in exchange for sugar imports

Brexiteer MPs could vote for May's deal to ensure Brexit date isn't extended

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
2 OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share
3 UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m
4 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
5 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

F&B industry fears looming 'correction'

Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening