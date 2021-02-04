 Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 11:34 PM

[SINGAPORE] A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder reported as an unlinked community case on Wednesday (Feb 3) has been reclassified as an imported case, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday night.

A serology test for the woman came back positive, indicating a likely past...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Jobless claims in US decrease for a third consecutive week

Yellen vows to probe market mania, in consumer-protection test

Muhyiddin seeks balance as economy reels from virus curbs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Water demand expected to almost double over the next 30 years: PM Lee

There are 4,000 variants of the virus that causes Covid-19, UK minister says

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 11:28 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of...

Feb 4, 2021 11:09 PM
Consumer

PayPal's revenue surges in strong finish to blockbuster year

[SAN JOSE] PayPal Holdings said consumers flocked to its service in the final months of the year as they hurried to...

Feb 4, 2021 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

Jobless claims in US decrease for a third consecutive week

[WASHINGTON] Applications for US state unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since the end of...

Feb 4, 2021 10:55 PM
Government & Economy

Yellen vows to probe market mania, in consumer-protection test

[WASHINGTON] Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledged to examine the recent frenzy in financial markets in an effort...

Feb 4, 2021 10:09 PM
Banking & Finance

BOE tells banks to start preparing for negative rates if needed

[LONDON] The Bank of England told banks to start preparing for negative interest rates, while saying that message...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BOE tells banks to start preparing for negative rates if needed

US pharmaceutical giant Merck to get new CEO

Branson-backed SPAC to take DNA-testing firm 23andMe public in US$3.5b deal

SIA reports S$142m net loss for Q3, as travel demand remains constrained

Yanlord's contracted pre-sales more than double to 5.2b yuan in January

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for