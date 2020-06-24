You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Women, babies at risk as Covid-19 disrupts health services, World Bank warns

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 5:11 PM

yq-brsk-24062025.jpg
The pandemic has disrupted health services from neonatal and maternity care to immunisations and contraception.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Millions of women and children in poor countries are at risk because the Covid-19 pandemic is disrupting health services they rely on, from neonatal and maternity care to immunisations and contraception, a World Bank global health expert has warned.

Monique Vledder, head of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Shipments from China held for extra customs checks at Indian port: sources

Thailand's central bank cuts GDP outlook, holds key rate at record low

Iran says it's ready for talks if US apologises over nuclear pact

Notifications on cost-saving measures affected over 187,000 workers: MOM

GE quick takes: Lee Hsien Yang joins PSP; PAP introduces new candidates

191 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 04:51 PM
Transport

Shipments from China held for extra customs checks at Indian port: sources

[CHENNAI] Customs officials at Chennai, one of India's biggest ports, have held shipments originating from China for...

Jun 24, 2020 04:40 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand's central bank cuts GDP outlook, holds key rate at record low

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank expects the economy to contract by the sharpest rate on record this year but kept...

Jun 24, 2020 04:28 PM
Consumer

Johnson & Johnson told to pay US$2.1b over cancer-causing talc powder

[WASHINGTON] A US court has upheld a verdict that talcum powder sold by Johnson & Johnson caused ovarian cancer...

Jun 24, 2020 04:28 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note following the previous day's healthy gains, with traders...

Jun 24, 2020 04:21 PM
Consumer

Sony plans to wring more revenue from chip arm via subscriptions

[TOKYO] Sony Corp is developing subscription-based services for its semiconductor customers, moving beyond just...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.