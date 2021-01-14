Worker from India with Covid-19 is first dormitory case in Singapore since Dec 15

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] The lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Wednesday (Jan 13) was from a workers' dormitory, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement this evening.
The man is a work permit holder who arrived from India on Dec 11, 2020 and served his stay-home notice at...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes