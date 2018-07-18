You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Workers feared trapped in India building site collapse: report

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 7:00 AM

06895548.jpg
A six-storey building under construction near Delhi has collapsed with at least 12 workers feared trapped in the rubble, reports said Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW DELHI] A six-storey building under construction near Delhi has collapsed with at least 12 workers feared trapped in the rubble, reports said Wednesday.

Rescue efforts were under way to free the dozen or more labourers who were inside the building when it came crashing down, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, citing regional Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh.

He said disaster relief workers have been deployed at the scene of the incident in Greater Noida, a city to the east of the capital, according to PTI.

It is the latest construction accident to hit India, where enforcement of safety rules is weak and substandard materials are often used.

Building collapses are common across the country, especially during the monsoon season from late June to September.

At least 18 people died in May when a flyover collapsed in northern India, crushing vehicles and passengers under tonnes of concrete.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

UK PM May narrowly avoids defeat in parliament on EU trade laws

Trump says he misspoke on Russia election meddling

Federal Reserve to continue to raise US interest rates gradually: Powell

Growth at risk as trade conflicts, electronics slowdown take toll on Singapore exports

Gems, precious metals dealers face new rules to curb money laundering, terrorism

AGO finds recurring issues in government finances

Editor's Choice

Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

file705ef5fnfvl1a65x23lt.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

DLF to raise net proceeds of S$2.9m through IPO

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth at risk as trade conflicts, electronics slowdown take toll on Singapore exports

file705ef5fnfvl1a65x23lt.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

2018-04-30T135639Z_384906304_RC1E1CE13200_RTRMADP_3_TAIWAN-WINDPOWER.JPG
Jul 18, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Taiwan's offshore wind market a breath of fresh air for O&M sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening