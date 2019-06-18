You are here

Home > Government & Economy

World Bank lends US$918m for Pakistan tax reforms

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 8:28 PM

yq-worldbank-18062019.jpg
Pakistan and the World Bank signed on Tuesday a US$918 million loan agreement to support the economy, reform the tax system and broaden the revenue base.
PHOTO: AFP

[ISLAMABAD] Pakistan and the World Bank signed on Tuesday a US$918 million loan agreement to support the economy, reform the tax system and broaden the revenue base.

Low rates of tax collection have long been one of the biggest obstacles to economic development in Pakistan, which has a large informal economy and a fast-expanding population of 208 million people. Only 1.8 million people file income tax returns.

Under one of three separate programmes, the World Bank will lend Pakistan US$400 million to contribute to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base and facilitating compliance, the finance ministry said.

The programme's targets include increasing the tax to gross domestic product ratio to 17 per cent, raising the number of active taxpayers to 3.5 million, reducing the compliance burden of paying taxes and improving the efficiency of customs controls.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Another US$400 million will go to higher education to support research in strategic sectors of the economy, the ministry said in a statement.

The remaining US$118 million would be spent on revenue mobilisation and resource management in north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, it said.

"These three projects represents future areas where Pakistan is investing in its people," the World Bank's country director, Patchamuthu Illangovan, said after signing the agreements.

The government last week targeted a sharp increase in tax revenues as it presented plans for next year's budget, targeting tax revenues of 5.55 trillion rupees (S$48.86 billion), up 25 per cent, an ambitious goal as the government failed to hit the last fiscal year's goal of 4.44 trillion rupees.

Analysts are doubtful the target can be met.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's government is seeking to stabilise a wobbly economy with the IMF loan agreed in principle but contingent on Pakistan pushing ahead with reforms and measures to curb ballooning current and fiscal account deficits.

The government has already slashed its year to June 2019 growth forecast to 3.3 per cent from the 6.2 per cent predicted at the time of the last budget. The IMF's estimates growth of about 2.9 per cent.

The government has trimmed its growth estimate for the coming year to 2.4%.

Inflation, which hit 9 per cent in May, is expected to come in at 11-13 per cent during the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Draghi's stimulus hints put ECB in Trump's crosshairs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong leader signals end to extradition bill, but refuses to step down

Trump says US to begin removing 'millions' of illegal migrants

Beijing-backed candidate announces bid to lead casino hub of Macau

Businesses using 'returnship' programmes to address diversity: Hays

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
3 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
4 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
5 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Must Read

Evonik second DL methionine plant.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Evonik expands Singapore footprint even as trade war bites into growth

sporeworkers1.png
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 18, 2019
Transport

Changi Airports International CEO to depart; will be succeeded by MD of asset management

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening