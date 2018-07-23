You are here

Home > Government & Economy

World Bank official drowns at Bali beach

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 8:35 AM

[BALI] World Bank senior economist Aakanksha Pande, 37, died after being swept away by strong waves at Double Six Beach in Seminyak, Bali, on Saturday.

Denpasar Water Police chief Comr. Wayan Kesuma Jaya said Pande, a United States citizen, was swept away by high and strong waves while swimming in the evening.

"She was swept by the waves when she was swimming at the beach in front of Double Six Hotel in Seminyak," Kesuma Jaya said.

The beach lifeguard immediately tried to save Pande, who resided in Singapore, and took her to Siloam Hospital. However, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"When she arrived at hospital, the doctor declared that she had died," he added.

Badung lifeguard coordinator Ketut Ipel told The Jakarta Post that before the incident, the victim had been warned twice by the beach lifeguard.

"She was swimming in an area where swimming is banned. We have put [no swimming signs] in the area. But she kept swimming," Ipel said.

Ipel said swimming was prohibited in the area because it was known for strong currents.

The victim, he explained, returned to the beach, said OK, gave a thumbs-up gesture and went back into the water to swim.

"She was warned twice. At first, she returned to the beach. Then she moved to other side to swim. Our team also warned her and she returned to the beach. Because there were many visitors we had to watch at that time, we did not realize she was going to swim again," he said.

Ipel added that they did CPR after retrieving her from the water.

Earlier, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) had warned that high waves would hit Bali.

THE JAKARTA POST/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Government & Economy

Highlights from the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires this weekend

US proposals to drop trade barriers taken seriously by allies: Mnuchin

G-20 urges dialogue to resolve trade tensions that threaten growth

Secret papers show Trump aide suspected of 'conspiring' with Russia

France resists as US courts allies with free trade offers at G-20

Brexit chief says government must prepare for no deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_230718_1.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening