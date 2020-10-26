You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WTO gives EU final nod for tariffs on US$4b of US exports

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 10:34 PM

file7c98eyry13q1cebbejyn.jpg
The World Trade Organization on Monday formally authorised the European Union to impose tariffs on about US$4 billion worth of US exports annually in retaliation for America's illegal subsidies to Boeing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GENEVA] The World Trade Organization on Monday formally authorised the European Union to impose tariffs on about US$4 billion worth of US exports annually in retaliation for America's illegal subsidies to Boeing.

The WTO approved the EU's arbitration award - which is the third largest in WTO history - during a meeting of the dispute settlement body at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva.

The development marks the final procedural hurdle at the WTO before the EU can legally retaliate against US goods. Nevertheless, officials in Brussels do not expect to trigger new tariffs until after the US presidential election on Nov 3.

A US official at the WTO on Monday urged the EU not to impose duties on American goods because Washington state terminated its illegal subsidies to Boeing on April 1.

If the EU moves forward with the tariffs, it would force a US response that would move away from the effort to resolve the dispute, according to a statement from the US' WTO delegate.

SEE ALSO

China to impose sanctions on US firms over Taiwan arms sales

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The EU still needs to narrow down its draft retaliation list, which currently targets politically sensitive US industries for President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress, such as aircraft, coal, farm products and seafood.

The US delegate said the Trump administration strongly favours a negotiated resolution to the 16-year-old dispute and is seeking a reasonable settlement that would provide a level playing field.

Earlier this month US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer sent a proposal to the EU's trade chief, Valdis Dombrovskis, seeking a pledge from Europe to end its aircraft subsidy regime and for Airbus to repay the subsidies it received from France, Germany, Spain and the UK.

Mr Dombrovskis previously said the bloc's "strong preference is for a negotiated settlement. Otherwise, we will be forced to defend our interests and respond in a proportionate way." But if the EU moves forward with its tariff plan, Mr Trump has pledged to "strike much harder." "If they strike back, then we'll strike much harder," Mr Trump told reporters on Oct 15. "They don't want to do anything, I can tell you that." To date, the US has not applied the full thrust of its US$7.5 billion tariff award that the WTO granted last year in a parallel dispute against Boeing's European rival, Airbus SE.

That ruling led the Trump administration to impose 15 per cent tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25 per cent levies on an array of European exports including French wine, Scotch Whisky and Spanish olives.

Washington could raise those import taxes to 100 per cent, which for many European products would effectively block their entry into the US marketplace.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China to impose sanctions on US firms over Taiwan arms sales

German government warns Thai king not to conduct politics from Germany

Malaysia extends partial lockdown in capital amid Covid-19 surge

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

Three new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with two imported and none in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 10:56 PM
Transport

Rolls-Royce seeks US$2.6b in make-or-break share issue

[LONDON] Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce will ask shareholders on Tuesday for 2 billion pounds (S$3.54 billion) in a...

Oct 26, 2020 10:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant set to raise almost US$35b in biggest-ever IPO

[SHANGHAI] Jack Ma's Ant Group is set to raise about US$34.5 billion through initial public offerings in Shanghai...

Oct 26, 2020 10:04 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street's main indexes started the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a...

Oct 26, 2020 10:01 PM
Banking & Finance

A US$50b housing bond market is stuck in regulatory limbo

[WASHINGTON] A US$50 billion bond market once heralded as the future of housing finance has been stuck in limbo...

Oct 26, 2020 09:52 PM
Companies & Markets

'Well-diversified' portfolio, tenant base will help mitigate challenges: Ascendas Reit

ASCENDAS Reit's manager announced in a business update that although a challenging economic outlook could affect its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

MAS issues notice to remove manager of Eagle Hospitality Reit

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for