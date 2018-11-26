You are here

WTO's quarterly indicator suggests trade growth slowing further in Q4

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 11:56 PM

[GENEVA] Global growth in merchandise trade is likely to slow further this quarter, the World Trade Organization said on Monday, as it published a quarterly indicator showing declines in all seven of the drivers of trade that it tracks.

The quarterly trade outlook showed a reading of 98.6, the lowest since October 2016, reflecting a further loss of momentum since August, when the index was at 100.3. A reading below 100 signals below-trend growth in trade.

