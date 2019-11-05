You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Xi voices 'high degree of trust' in Hong Kong's Lam over unrest

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 8:10 AM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 8:34 AM

nz_xi_051119.jpg
Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed a "high degree of trust" in Hong Kong's unpopular leader Carrie Lam as the two met in Shanghai, state media said, days after the Communist Party agreed to change the way it picks or removes the city's top official.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed a "high degree of trust" in Hong Kong's unpopular leader Carrie Lam as the two met in Shanghai, state media said, days after the Communist Party agreed to change the way it picks or removes the city's top official.

Mr Xi also called for "effective efforts" to be made in improving people's lives and having dialogue with all sectors of society, according to the official Xinhua news agency following Monday's meeting at the China International Import Expo.

"Lam has led the SAR government to fully discharge its duties, strive to stabilize the situation and improve the social atmosphere, and has done a lot of hard work," the Chinese president said, according to Xinhua.

"Xi voiced the central government's high degree of trust in Lam and full acknowledgement of the work of her and her governance team," the state media agency reported, adding Mr Xi noted "ending violence and chaos and restoring order remain the most important task for Hong Kong at present".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hong Kong has been upended by huge, often violent, pro-democracy protests this year, which have battered the financial hub's reputation for stability and helped plunge the city into recession.

SEE ALSO

Lam embarks on drive to help HK residents shift to China for work

China has run the city under a special "one country, two systems" model, which allows Hong Kong liberties not seen on the mainland, since its handover from the British in 1997.

But public anger has been building for years over fears that Beijing has begun eroding those freedoms, especially since President Xi Jinping came to power.

AFP

Government & Economy

US urged to invest more in AI; ex-Google CEO warns of China's progress

British MPs choose Lindsay Hoyle as new Parliament speaker

First impeachment transcripts go public as White House blocks testimony

EU foe Farage takes Brexit poll challenge to Johnson

Trump administration notifies UN of planned Paris climate accord exit

US accuses Beijing of 'intimidation' in South China Sea

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 08:35 AM
Companies & Markets

AA Reit DPU for Q2 flat at 2.5 S cents

AIMS Apac Reit (AA Reit) on Tuesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.5 Singapore cents for its second...

Nov 5, 2019 08:25 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q3 earnings tumble 7.8% to S$333.9m

ASIAN real estate behemoth CapitaLand's net profit for its third quarter dropped 7.8 per cent to S$333.9 million...

Nov 5, 2019 08:24 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC Q3 profit dips 6% to S$1.17b on one time charge

OCBC Bank’s net profit slipped 6 per cent to S$1.17 billion for its third quarter ended Sept 30, from S$1.25 billion...

Nov 5, 2019 08:23 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on optimism over trade

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street shares surged on optimism over US-China trade talks...

Nov 5, 2019 07:38 AM
Transport

Boeing CEO’s 737 Max testimony slammed by key lawmakers

[WASHINGTON] Boeing's chief executive officer didn't provide complete testimony last week on the 737 Max, and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly