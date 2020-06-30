Xie Yao Quan replaces Ivan Lim in PAP's Jurong GRC slate

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE People's Action Party's (PAP) general election team for the five-member Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC) has two new faces, including 35-year-old Xie Yao Quan who replaces Ivan Lim.
The other new candidate is Shawn Huang, 37, a director for enterprise...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes