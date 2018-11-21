You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Xi's Manila visit expected to yield deals worth billions

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181121_CHVISIT21_3623116.jpg
Dozens of agreements will be signed on everything from infrastructure to trade to security, say Philippine officials.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Manila

XI JINPING is expected to seal billions of dollars worth of deals during a trip to Manila that started on Tuesday as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's administration shrugs off US warnings about accepting Chinese cash.

Mr Xi's two-day trip marks the first state visit to the Philippines by a Chinese president in 13 years. Philippine officials say dozens of agreements will be signed on everything from infrastructure to trade to security, building on US$24 billion in investment pledges made two years ago when Mr Duterte visited Beijing.

The visit reflects warmer ties that began when Mr Duterte took office and pivoted towards China and away from the US, a long-standing defence ally.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Since then, the Asian nations have made progress on reaching an agreement to jointly explore for energy in a disputed part of the South China Sea, an issue that roiled ties between Beijing and Mr Duterte's predecessor.

"Given the profound and complex changes in the world, good-neighbourliness and friendship is the only right choice for China and the Philippines," Mr Xi said in his statement upon arrival in Manila shortly before noon.

Mr Xi's trip is taking on even greater significance given it comes shortly after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit ended without a joint statement for the first time due to simmering US-China trade tensions. Vice-President Mike Pence attacked China at Apec, calling on member states to avoid loans that will leave them indebted to Beijing.

"We must take his statement with a grain of salt - of course the US would not want the whole world to be dependent on China," Philippine Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said at a forum in Manila on Monday. Mr Pence's statements don't apply to Mr Duterte's government, which has a "rigorous process" to evaluate funding from Beijing, he said.

Much of the money that China has previously pledged has yet to come through. Few projects in the first batch of US$24 billion have gotten off the ground, including a previous US$780 million proposal to raise three islands from a water-logged area of Mr Duterte's hometown, which was cancelled last year after being found not commercially viable.

Chinese bureaucracy is having difficulty complying with requirements for projects in the island nation, Mr Diokno said. "I think with this visit, the projects will speed up," he said. "We're very optimistic that this will put pressure on their bureaucracy to speed up the process."

The slow pace has been criticised by Mr Duterte's political opponents. Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said the Philippine leader had adopted "a policy of appeasement" towards China and he hoped the loan deals wouldn't be a case of "broken promises." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m

Must Read

file72qak1d2z4jd8thvf49.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Authorities probing false statements, breaches by Noble

file72qak1d2z4jd8thvf49.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

dbs1.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

Nov 20, 2018
Real Estate

Homeowners who opposed collective sale must still pay stamp duty: Lawrence Wong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening