You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Yuan poised for biggest two-day gain in a decade after trade truce

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181205_YUAN_3634827.jpg
China's President Xi Jinping at the Dec 1 G-20 Summit with US President Donald Trump. The yuan's two-day gain of 1.7% is the biggest since at least 2007.

Hong Kong

THE real winner from the trade thaw between the US and China is proving to be the yuan.

The currency rose 0.66 per cent to 6.8403 per US dollar at 5:34pm, taking its two-day gain to 1.7 per cent, the biggest since at least 2007. Bonds rallied, with the yield on 10-year government debt falling to its lowest level since April 2017, amid speculation the stronger currency will give policy makers room to ease monetary policy.

The benchmark Shanghai stock gauge added 0.4 per cent at the close.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Investors are continuing the unwinding of short yuan positions," said Ken Cheung, a senior currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd in Hong Kong.

"I do not see much room for a further yuan rally, as the price actions of late should have largely priced in the positive news of a China-US cease-fire, and there's plenty of uncertainty in the negotiations ahead."

The 10-year yield fell 4 basis points to 3.34 per cent. The nation's bonds have been the world's best-performing sovereign notes this year, as slower economic growth spurred demand for safe-haven assets and the central bank's monetary easing added liquidity.

"There are growing expectations for the People's Bank of China to cut the reserve requirement ratio again in December, as depreciation pressures on the yuan were alleviated due to the trade war truce and economic fundamentals remain weak," said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered plc in Hong Kong.

"The rally for government bonds will likely continue, with the 10-year yield dropping to as low as 3.2 per cent in the first quarter." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

ron sim.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Private equity firm KKR pays S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

ron sim.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-11-14T172006Z_74712961_RC12CE356C20_RTRMADP_3_LUXURY-OUTLOOK-BAIN.JPG
Dec 4, 2018
Consumer

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for luxury living: Julius Baer report

doc731pb68tgjo10fo2yhrl_doc72d1ruumnts183pddalg.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX reshuffles listings team as competition heats up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening